MCLEAN — Carolyn B. Johnson, 98, of McLean passed away at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family and close friend.

Funeral services for Mrs. Johnson will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funks Grove Church in rural McLean with Rev. Aletha Weatherall and Rev. Don Doty officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Funks Grove Church in rural McLean.

Burial will be in the Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean.

Carolyn was born on February 13, 1923, in her family home in rural McLean, the daughter of Lyle and Mattie (Leach) Munson. Carolyn was united in marriage to W. Paul Johnson on September 4, 1948 in Pekin. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1982.

Survivors include her daughters: Nanette and Marianne; her niece, Helen Johnson Snodgrass; and her dearly devoted pet "Heidi".

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Nan Louise Munson.

She was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Ladies Aid, McLean Supper Club and the McLean High School Class of 1941.

Carolyn loved her farm life. She resided in the same home all of her life, being born here and then passing into eternal life at the same residence.

Her family would like to thank Carolyn's doctors and nurses, McLean Fire & Rescue and Carle BroMenn Home Health Care and Hospice for their great care.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church or McLean Fire & Rescue Department.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.