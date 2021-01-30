BLOOMINGTON — Carolyn B. Loeb age 89 of Bloomington IL passed away at 4:53 PM on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her residence. Her graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday February 2, 2021 at the Jewish Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Brian Hastings will be officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers she asked that the fragrance of your friendship you had together linger in your memory. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Carolyn was born December 31, 1931 at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, IL the daughter of Harold C. and Evelyn Townill Walther. She married Fred B. Loeb on November 22, 1986. He passed away August 6, 1996.

Carolyn graduated from Lockport High School, Joliet Conservatory of Music in piano and the Academy of Fine Art in Chicago. She also took a year of organ at the College of St. Francis, Joliet, IL. She experienced and pursued many interesting aspects of her given talents in a variety of ways. This included owning her own studio named Carolyn's Corner under which she taught ceramics art and crafts to all ages, free lanced commercial art, window display, floral design and book illustration. She was also a bridal consultant arranging the entire wedding with invitations, handmade gifts for the wedding party and reception out of her home for 20 years. Her mother helped make the gowns and flowers.