PORTAGE, Michigan — Carolyn "Carol" Mae Green, 75, of Portage, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at home. Born on January 19, 1945 in Springfield, IL to John (Mildred) Lueschen. United in marriage in Leroy, IL, on November 30, 1984 to John Robert Green, Jr.

Survived by husband of 36 years, John and son, Richard Allen Wesley of Kalamazoo MI. Also survived by siblings: Bill (Mary Jane) Lueschen of Castle Rock CO, Millie Thompson of Anaheim CA, John (Sherilyn) Lueschen of Towanda, Judy (Dave) Whikehart of Bloomington and Cheryl (Jerry) Small of Anchor. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mildred Lueschen; sister, Kate (Dennis) Brown and brother-in-law, Larry Thompson.

Carol loved sports, the St. Louis Cardinals, University of Illinois teams and also watching son, Allen. She was a stockcar racing fan and liked to bowl. She like to play cards, especially pinochle. Carol also liked knitting and crocheting. She worked for the Eureka Williams Company in Illinois, where she assembled vacuum cleaners. Carol then went on to work at the Leroy IGA in the deli department. When she moved to Michigan, she got a job at the deli in Meijer's.

Private services will be held for Carol. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Carol's honor. To view Carol's personal webpage please visit:https:www.langelands.com