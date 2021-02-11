SECOR — Carolyn Dawn Rarick, 86, of Secor, passed away at 4:41 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home with family by her side.

She was born January 11, 1935 in Onarga, IL to George and Evelyn (Cambridge) Harshbarger. She married Franklin Rarick on February 25, 1956 in El Paso, IL. He died on November 8, 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son Richard Rarick, one grandson Dewghan McLaughlin, and one brother Larry Harshbarger.

Surviving are two daughters: Dee Dee (Bryan) Allen of Secor, Debbie Rarick of Bloomington; one son, Randy (Michelle) Rarick of Germantown Hills; one sister, Linda (Chuck, Sr.) Feeney of El Paso; eight grandchildren: Jackie, Trent, Kayla, Vince, Jordyn, Layne, Taylor, Payton; one great-grandson, Kaydan; and one great-granddaughter, Grace.

Carolyn worked as an RN for more than 30 years at Eureka Hospital retiring in 1999. She was an avid golfer who for many years golfed in the women's league at Fairlakes Golf Course. She enjoyed sewing, hunting, snowmobiling, and various other outdoor activities.