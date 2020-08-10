Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WARRENVILLE, South Carolina — Carolyn DePalma, 74, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Warrenville, South Carolina.

Carolyn was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and lived in Pennsylvania and Illinois before retiring in South Carolina. Carolyn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and cherished friend.