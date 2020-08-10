WARRENVILLE, South Carolina — Carolyn DePalma, 74, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Warrenville, South Carolina.
Carolyn was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and lived in Pennsylvania and Illinois before retiring in South Carolina. Carolyn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and cherished friend.
