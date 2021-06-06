CLINTON — Carolyn J. Nobles, 78 of Clinton, IL passed away 12:50 PM June 4, 2021 at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Carolyn J. Nobles Memorial Fund c/o Carol Arteman.

Carolyn was born October 6, 1942 in Lane, IL the daughter of Darrell L. and Fleta (Duff) Moody. She married G.A. Nobles September 4, 1981 in Clinton, IL. He passed away September 11, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Paul Harris, Diane Morris, Tommy Harris, and Carol Arteman; stepchildren, Carla Anderson and Blake Nobles; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Moody and Marilyn Brewer.

He was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Patricia Butler and Donald Moody.

Carolyn retired from Eureka in Bloomington, IL. She enjoyed traveling and sitting on her front porch. She was a loving and giving person, who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. Her family was the most important to her.

