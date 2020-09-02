BLOOMINGTON — Carolyn June Lee went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:36 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Hospital.
June was born Aug. 9, 1940, in LeRoy to Alma and Everett Cockrell. She was married to Ron Lee of Bloomington on March 26, 1977. He survives.
June is also survived by her sister, Mary Miller (Oris), Farmer City; nephew, Mark Miller (Laurie), Sidney; niece, Sandy Fitzgerald, Urbana; great-nephews Tony Miller (Maria), Champaign; Christopher Miller, Champaign; and Seth Fitzgerald (Denise), Urbana; and great-niece, Shannon Wood (Casey), Rantoul; and a great-great-niece Emma Miller.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Everett Cockrell; nephew, Patrick Fitzgerald; and Patrick's father, Richard.
June's life was full of love for her family. She shared that love by creating beautiful crafts, clothing, blankets, and quilts and sharing them with those that she loved. Those items will be treasured forever. June began working at State Farm soon after she graduated from high school and worked there for nearly 44 years. Watching the Cubs play was also a favorite pastime she greatly enjoyed with Ron.
A private family service will be held with entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington on Friday.
To honor June's deep love of all animals here on God's earth, donations may be made to the ASPCA in her name. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.
Condolences may be left at eastlawnmemorial.com.
