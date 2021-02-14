GIBSON CITY — Carolyn Kay Bell, 77 of Gibson City died at 2:35 am February 12, 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Visitation will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City with the service at 12:00 pm. The Rev. Gary Fairchild will officiate. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.

Kay was born September 10, 1943 in Bloomington. She married John R. Bell on June 10, 1962 in Elliott. He died October 2013. Surviving are two children: John (Heidi) Bell of Gibson City and Theresa (Scott) Dengler of Saint Peters,MO; three granddaughters: Emily, Katie, Abby; and a sister, Connie (Bill) Szatowski of Mahomet. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Dolly Samet, and brother, Darrell.

Kay's mission in life was to help others look and feel beautiful. She was a licensed beautician and Avon representative for 45 years. She was a member of the Gibson City United Methodist Church, a correspondent for the Pantagraph and WCGY and active in many local clubs and events. She loved to travel and had a vibrant personality. Most of all, she loved people, especially her children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the family for the educational expenses of her grandchildren. Memories of Kay may be shared at lambyoungfh.com