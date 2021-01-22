Carolyn Lee Hofbauer

Carolyn devoted most of her time and boundless energy to her family and the things they loved. All three children were lifelong 4-H members and she dedicated countless hours both as a club leader and supporter of their many projects, as well as nearly every other 4-Her in the neighborhood! Later in life, she focused on being an amazing and creative grandmother, offering endless adventures to her fortunate grandkids. They never knew what to expect - s'mores around a bonfire, kite flying, seeking shells along the beach and of course she always brought along everyone's favorite cookies. In retirement, Carolyn pledged to enjoy life with family and friends. She and Ron traveled around the world with dear friends, taking the time to enjoy each other and the company of friends. She never met a stranger and always knew how to make others feel welcome.