BLOOMINGTON — Carolyn Lee Hofbauer age 81 of Bloomington, IL beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington IL. Her family and friends will greatly miss her warm smile, kind and generous heart and zest for life. A private family funeral service will be at 12:30 PM Monday, January 25, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Normal First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL, Westminster Village Foundation, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Carolyn was born October 9, 1939 in Normal, IL the daughter of Gearold Cecil and Winifred Lee Davis. She married her loving husband of 60 years Ron Hofbauer on November 23, 1960 in McLean, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children: Cheryl (Chris) Xystros, Virginia Beach, VA, Bruce Hofbauer, San Diego, CA, Cathy (Mike) Kurdys, Normal, IL; seven grandchildren: Jack and Kate Hofbauer, Anna, Emily and Michael Xystros, Andrew and Sophia Kurdys; and her sister, Sue Tyler.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Davis.
Carolyn graduated from McLean-Waynesville High School in 1957 and graduated from Illinois State University, Normal in 1961. She spent most of her career with the Illinois Agriculture Auditing Association until she retired. She later worked with her husband Ron in Real Estate at Coldwell Banker until they both retired. Carolyn was an active member of Normal First United Methodist Church, Normal, and had served on several committees and was active in the United Methodist Women.
Carolyn devoted most of her time and boundless energy to her family and the things they loved. All three children were lifelong 4-H members and she dedicated countless hours both as a club leader and supporter of their many projects, as well as nearly every other 4-Her in the neighborhood! Later in life, she focused on being an amazing and creative grandmother, offering endless adventures to her fortunate grandkids. They never knew what to expect - s'mores around a bonfire, kite flying, seeking shells along the beach and of course she always brought along everyone's favorite cookies. In retirement, Carolyn pledged to enjoy life with family and friends. She and Ron traveled around the world with dear friends, taking the time to enjoy each other and the company of friends. She never met a stranger and always knew how to make others feel welcome.
