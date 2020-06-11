Carolyn Ott

Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She touched all those she met with warmth, kindness and compassion. Her faith in God gave her the strength to face the many medical challenges she endured. She planted an eternal seed of love that will bloom in our hearts forever.

She was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church where her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday. Church ministers will officiate. Services are available to be viewed live at www.goodfieldacchurch.org. There will be a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church with social distancing being practiced and observed for both visitation and funeral services. Masks will be required. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call for AC Central.

Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.