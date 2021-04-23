Carolyn Rae Hodge

Carolyn was born July 15, 1956 and raised in the Saunemin, IL area, graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1978 as a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She made her home in Naples, FL for the past 33 years, where in 2005 she married James Hodge. She was a dedicated teacher for 40 years, impacting the lives of thousands of children and mentoring new generations of educators. She finished her career at Pelican Marsh Elementary, surrounded by those educators who became close friends. Outside of school, she loved to travel with her family, whether it be train trekking across the United States, cheering for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, or flying all the way to the Greek islands. At home in Naples, Carolyn enjoyed frequent trips to the library and quiet afternoons reading. She was happiest in her pool or on the water, often making her famous margaritas for a boat trip or watching the sunset on the beach.