NAPLES, Florida —
Carolyn Rae Hodge, 64, passed away on April 19, 2021 after a brief battle with the Covid-19 virus. Services will be held at Naples United Church of Christ on Monday, April 26, at 3:30 p.m.
Carolyn was born July 15, 1956 and raised in the Saunemin, IL area, graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1978 as a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She made her home in Naples, FL for the past 33 years, where in 2005 she married James Hodge. She was a dedicated teacher for 40 years, impacting the lives of thousands of children and mentoring new generations of educators. She finished her career at Pelican Marsh Elementary, surrounded by those educators who became close friends. Outside of school, she loved to travel with her family, whether it be train trekking across the United States, cheering for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, or flying all the way to the Greek islands. At home in Naples, Carolyn enjoyed frequent trips to the library and quiet afternoons reading. She was happiest in her pool or on the water, often making her famous margaritas for a boat trip or watching the sunset on the beach.
Carolyn spent her life surrounded by family and friends who loved her deeply, and she was the most loyal friend in return. She had a vibrant personality that drew others to her and made her a fantastic party hostess. Above all, she was a devoted mother. She spent her life dedicated to raising her two daughters and supporting them through each milestone and achievement. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Her brilliant smile, fun-loving nature, and abundant kindness leave an enormous void.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters: Marissa and Morgan Holloway; husband, James Hodge; sister, Ellen Meechan; and mother, Clarene McCaughey. She was predeceased by her father, Merle McCaughey.