TOWANDA - Carolyn Waller, 83, of Towanda, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at The Loft, Normal.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her children: Richard Waller, Towanda; and Cindy (Ronald) Wade, Colfax; a granddaughter, Caitlyn (Vince) Agans; one brother and two sisters: Robert McClure, Goodfield; Anita (Ken) Schertz, Bloomington; and Donna (John) Fata of Michigan.

She was born on January 2, 1938 in Woodford County a daughter of Cecil and Nova Metzger McClure. She married Raymond L. Waller on June 24, 1956 in Carlock. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1995. She farmed along side her husband in the Merna and Towanda area.