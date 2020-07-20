Carylynn 'Lynn' Jurek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CANNON FALLS, Minnesota - Carylynn “Lynn” Ann Jurek, 79, formerly of Crosslake, Minnesota, passed peacefully Friday (July 17, 2020) at Cannon Rivers Senior Living Facility, Cannon Falls.

Lynn was born July 11, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana, to Cary and Marjorie Drout. On Nov. 4, 1977, she was united in marriage to Jerome Jurek becoming the cherished “Wicked Step-Mother” of four.

Lynn was a private person who loved her family very well. She will be fondly remembered for her use of old-fashioned expressions (affectionately referred to as “Lynn-isms”) which often left the kids confused about what she meant. She wanted her obituary to read, “She lived, she loved, she died.” Those of us who loved her will always remember her in much greater detail.

Lynn was preceded in death by her best friend, Jerry; infant daughter, Janice Lynn; parents; sister and brother. She is survived by children, Wendy (Barry) Roeber, Anthony (Lori) Jurek, Lynne Jurek, Todd (Kristen) Jurek; 10 grandchildren, four nephews and a niece.

She will be laid to rest next to Jerry in St. Lawrence's Parish Cemetery, Duelm, Minnesota. At Lynn's request, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

