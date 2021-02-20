NORMAL - Catherine C. Palmer, 64, of Normal passed away at home on Monday, February 15, 2021, after a long illness. A family gathering celebrating Catherine's life will be held at some point this summer or fall.

Catherine was born on February 12, 1957, in Berkeley, CA, a daughter of William A. Clemens, Jr., and Dorothy Thelen Clemens. Her parents preceded her in death. She married James Palmer on September 18, 1983 in Berkeley, CA. He survives, as do her son, Andrew and daughter, Mary. Also surviving are her siblings: Elisabeth, Diane and William and their spouses, and five nephews.

After earning a bachelor's degree at the University of California, Berkeley, Catherine earned master's degrees in history and library science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She subsequently worked as a law librarian in California and Washington, D.C., and as a book seller at Barnes and Noble in Bloomington. She loved books and reading across wide-ranging subjects and could always find just the right book for her library patrons and customers.

Donations can be made in Catherine's memory to the Library Fund of the University of California, Berkeley: https://give.lib.berkeley.edu/give-now