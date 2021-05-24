BLOOMINGTON — Catherine "Cathie" Jean (Szepcsik) Fisher, 72, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Born to the late John and Vivian (Moore) Szepcsik December 20, 1948, she was the youngest of four daughters. Vivian, Joann and Mary preceded her in death.

She worked in Central Supply at St. Joseph's Hospital and then switched careers to work as a florist at Hedrick Flowers until her retirement. She enjoyed people and took joy everywhere she went, along with fudge and cookies. Her generous spirit could be felt by everyone she touched.

Surviving are: her daughter Vivian (Jeff) Elder; and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, May 27, 10:00 a.m., at Historic St. Patrick's Church, 1209 West Locust Street, Bloomington, Illinois 61701. The service will be livestreamed for those who prefer to be away from crowds. Go to HSP-HT.com.