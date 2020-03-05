Catherine Street

EL PASO — Catherine C. Street, 82, of El Paso, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, where full military rites will be accorded. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine was born July 31, 1937, in Geneva, N.Y., to Charles and Helen Deckman Nellis. She married Ronald A. Street on April 8, 1959, in Dumfries, Va. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Surviving are her two sons, James (Kirsten) Street, Blackstone, and John (Christine) Street, El Paso; four grandchildren, Zach, Rachael, Kayla and Connor; and one brother, Leon (Sheila) Nellis, New York. Her parents; two brothers, John and Charles; and one sister, Violet Van De Veer, preceded her in death.

Catherine served her country in the United States Marines Corps from 1956 to 1959. She reached the rank of lance corporal. She was stationed at Quantico, Va., in the administrative office. She was most proud of her marksmanship badge.

She had worked as a secretary at Nussbaum Trucking for five years, then later at GTE for 12 years, and finally with the law office of Michael Grosso for 14 years.