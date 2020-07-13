Cecelia M. Larsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DWIGHT — Cecelia Margaret Larsen, 96, of Dwight, passed away on at 5:50 p.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Heritage Health, Dwight.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Church, Dwight, with Father David Sabel officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at St. Patrick Church. Burial will be Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is handling the arrangements.

Cecelia was born May 29, 1924, in Livingston County, daughter of Leo and Matilda AmaIts Fraher. She married James Larsen in 1941 in Dwight.

Survivors include daughter, Sandra (Larry) Lane, Reddick; son, Dan (Myrtie) Larsen, Bloomington; grandchildren, Chris Larsen, Todd (Tess) Gall, Chance Larsen and Tammy (Andy) Furbee; and great-grandchildren, Gaby, Kate, Christian and Lola.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Don; two brothers, Verle and Arnold; two sisters, Mae and Dolores; and close friends, Janet O'Donnell and Stanley Anderson.

Cecelia worked at the nursing home for 17 years along with volunteering as “Granny” at the Fox Center in Dwight for 27 years.

Memorials in Cecelia's name should be directed to the Livingston County Humane Society.

