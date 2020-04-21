Cecil Hudson Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

SAYBROOK — Cecil R. "Bud” Hudson Sr., 89, of Saybrook, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Sunday (April 19, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.

A private family graveside service will be Wednesday at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, with Allison Hitchings officiating. A celebration of life service will be at a later date at Saybrook Christian Church. Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bud was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Saybrook, a son of Cecil Rhodes and Velma Rogers Hudson Sr. He married Catherine Jean List on Nov. 24, 1949, in Gibson City. She passed away on Feb. 6, 2017.

Bud is survived by his children, Mary (Mark) Keith, Kiefer, Okla.; Becky (David) Howes, Saybrook; Hannah (Jim Adams) Hudson, Dewey; three grandchildren, Allison (Bret) Hitchings, James Howes and Hunter Adams; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Asher and Brenna Hitchings; brother, Richard Hudson, Saybrook. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Cecil “Buddy” Hudson Jr.; and brother, James Hudson.