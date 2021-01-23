MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — Chad A. Boudinier, 44, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Murfreesboro, TN.

Chad was born Aug. 18, 1976 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Wayman (Buck) and Helen Luebrecht Boudinier, who survive.

He is also survived by his sister, Angela Boudinier of Queen Creek, AZ; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, and close friends.

Chad was a 1994 graduate of Bloomington High School and a 1998 graduate of Illinois State University, Bloomington/Normal, Illinois. He moved to Chattanooga, TN right after graduation and stayed for seven years before moving back to Bloomington. But Tennessee is where his heart was. He moved back a few years later and made it his home. He worked at Bridgestone/Firestone in Nashville, TN as a Business Systems Advisor.

Chad loved music, camping, river rafting, playing Euchre and trivia games, was an avid fan of "Da Bears", and loved just hanging out with family and friends

Chad had a big heart, knew no strangers, and was always happy and willing to help anyone. He touched the lives of all who knew him. He was loved by many, was taken too soon, and leaves a big hole in the hearts of everyone he knew. He leaves behind many wonderful memories and he will be sorely missed.