LeROY — Chad Alan Satterfeal, 49, of LeRoy passed away Tuesday January 19, 2021 at Carle BroMenn in Normal, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy on Sunday January 24, 2021. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Donor's Choice.

Chad was born November 14, 1971 in Bloomington, IL to Kenneth and Sue Trenkle Satterfeal. They survive. He married Natasha Boyd November 17, 2012 in LeRoy, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are one brother Kerry (Jen) Satterfeal - Cartersville, GA; three nieces, three nephews, and one great niece; family dog C.C.

Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Leo (Irene) Satterfeal and maternal grandparents Jim (Joan) Trenkle.

Chad was a good athlete who played basketball, baseball, and golf. He loved sports and supported the LHS Panthers, Illini, Cubs, Bears, and the Miami Hurricanes. Chad was known for calling everyone by a nickname. Chad was a loving husband, son, uncle, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.