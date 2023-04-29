Nov. 18, 1943 - Dec. 25, 2022
COLFAX — Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Chalmers Wayne Steinlicht between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Colfax American Legion. Lunch will be provided.
We look forward to sharing memories of Chalmers who passed on December 25, 2022, and was a life-long farmer in rural Colfax.
