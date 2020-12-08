CLINTON — Charlene Ann Walden, 81 of Clinton, IL passed away 4:29 AM December 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Dieterich, IL.

Services will be 11 AM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Nick Blacklidge officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Clinton Assembly of God Building Fund.

Charlene was born February 1, 1939 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Gerald and Vivienne (Dick) Vogel. She married Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Walden August 21, 1958 in Clinton, Il. He passed away October 16, 2020.

Survivors include her children: Tina Marie (Kevin) Poe, Dieterich, IL; Wendy Lea Walden, Clinton, IL; and Steve (Fawn) Walden, Oro Valley, AZ; six grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; and brother, Gerald D. "Dick" (Ruth Ann) Vogel, Clinton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.