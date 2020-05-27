NAPERVILLE — Charlene Behrends (nee Hettinger), 66, a resident of Naperville, since 1988, formerly of Bloomington-Normal, passed away on Monday (May 25, 2020) in Naperville, after a prolonged illness. She was born on May 4, 1954, in Urbana.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213 for more information.
