Charlene Gilliam

NORMAL — Charlene M. Gilliam, 77, of Normal, passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) after a brief illness at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A private, family graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. There will be a celebration of Charlene's life at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or the Community Cancer Center in Normal.

Charlene was born April 2, 1943, in Bloomington, a daughter to DeeDee Wright and Charles Molek. She was raised by her grandmother, Ella Ahrens. Charlene married Richard Gilliam Sr. in 1960; they divorced in 1985.

Surviving are her three children, Karen (Mark) Casali and Richard (Heidi) Gilliam Jr., both of Normal, and Eric Gilliam, Moline; six grandchildren, Andrea Casali, Matthew Gilliam and Jordan Gilliam, all of Normal; Justin Jordan and Kyle Jordan, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Erica Ziller, Hudson; and one great-grandson, Grayson, Normal.

Charlene retired after 31 years working for the Eureka Vacuum Co. She attended Bloomington Baptist Church for many years.