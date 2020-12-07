SAYBROOK — Charlene Lindauer, 92, of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 4:07 A.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor, IL, with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 16576 N 4000 E Rd., Anchor, IL 61720. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Saybrook, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlene was born October 2, 1928, in Gilman, IL, a daughter of Elmer and Marie McMillan Seibring. She married Donald Benjamin Lindauer on June 19, 1948, in Paxton, IL. He passed away on October 12, 1990.