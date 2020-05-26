× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Charlene Thompson, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020) in Bloomington.

She was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Bloomington, to Charles and Leota Davis.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Pam) Williams, Mackinaw; Cindy Norton, Bloomington; Butch Thompson, Bloomington; Rick (Therese) Thompson, Bloomington; and Steve Thompson, Normal; six grandchildren, Laura (Scott Hamilton) Webb, Ryan (Angela) Williams, Jacob Mason, Melissa (Michael) Black, Derek (Danielle) Sample, and Kady Thompson; eight great-grandchildren, Brett Haerr, Madison Haerr, Ella Black, Ava Black, Emma Sample, Drake Sample, Tyler Reynolds and AJ Williams; sisters, Doris Stills and Charlotte Waldo; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by husband, Stanley Thompson; parents; sisters, Irene Schreiber and Pauline Sasse; and brother, Charles Davis.

She worked as a beautician for over 50 years. She was a proud, lifelong member of the Eagle, the Moose and ABWA.

A private family visitation and an entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Midwest Affiliate.

