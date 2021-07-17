LeROY — Charles "Charlie" M. Price, of LeRoy, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Sunday July 11, 2021 at McLean County Nursing the Home, Normal, IL.

A memorial visitation will be Saturday July 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79, LeRoy, IL. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.

He is survived by: Linda Ann (Crumbaugh) Price, his wife of 71 years; four children; eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Charlie served his country in the Army as a Master Sgt during WWII and Korea. He was a member of the Leroy American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79 for 75 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to LeRoy American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79 100 N Main St. LeRoy, IL 61752. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.