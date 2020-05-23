× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Charles “Chuck” F. Whitaker Jr. peacefully set sail on May 19, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal. He was born on Nov. 1, 1937 to Catherine and Charles Whitaker in Livermore, Ky. They preceded him in death along with his sister Marlene Kinney.

He is survived by his sisters Judy Wise, Sharon King, Colistia Tyler, Annette Hudgions and Barbara Kirkwood, and his brothers Otis Whitaker, Daniel Whitaker, Charles M. Whitaker, Joe Whitaker and Jake Whitaker.

Charlie was married to Billie Lucille Whitaker from June 26, 1969 to Feb. 17, 1976; she survives. They had three beautiful daughters together: Verna (Dave) Daly; granddaughter, Denise; Lucinda (Johnny) Whitaker-Behrnes; grandchildren Cameron, Cory, Sarah and Jesse; great-grandchildren: Anthony, JR, Trinity, Zoey, Zayda, and Teagan; and Laura (Jason) Whitaker-Perryman; granddaughter, Karlee.

He later married Aldean Phinney on June 17, 1978. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2002. Their children are Jason (Carol) Whitaker; grandchildren: Justen and Alexandria; Robbie (Sherry) Whitaker; grandchildren: David, Taris, Alyssa, Baylee, Jacob and Lando.

Charlie is also survived by his special family: Jenny, Stephen, Daniel, Natasha and Zac Malcome.