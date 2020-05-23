NORMAL — Charles “Chuck” F. Whitaker Jr. peacefully set sail on May 19, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal. He was born on Nov. 1, 1937 to Catherine and Charles Whitaker in Livermore, Ky. They preceded him in death along with his sister Marlene Kinney.
He is survived by his sisters Judy Wise, Sharon King, Colistia Tyler, Annette Hudgions and Barbara Kirkwood, and his brothers Otis Whitaker, Daniel Whitaker, Charles M. Whitaker, Joe Whitaker and Jake Whitaker.
Charlie was married to Billie Lucille Whitaker from June 26, 1969 to Feb. 17, 1976; she survives. They had three beautiful daughters together: Verna (Dave) Daly; granddaughter, Denise; Lucinda (Johnny) Whitaker-Behrnes; grandchildren Cameron, Cory, Sarah and Jesse; great-grandchildren: Anthony, JR, Trinity, Zoey, Zayda, and Teagan; and Laura (Jason) Whitaker-Perryman; granddaughter, Karlee.
He later married Aldean Phinney on June 17, 1978. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2002. Their children are Jason (Carol) Whitaker; grandchildren: Justen and Alexandria; Robbie (Sherry) Whitaker; grandchildren: David, Taris, Alyssa, Baylee, Jacob and Lando.
Charlie is also survived by his special family: Jenny, Stephen, Daniel, Natasha and Zac Malcome.
Charlie joined the Navy at 17 and served on USS Meredith as a SR out of Norfolk, Va., the USS Thaddeus Parker as a SN out of Bayonne, N.J., the USS Inchon as GMG2 out of Portsmouth, Va., the USS Shenandoah as a 632 Ordnance Mechanic out of Norfolk, Va., and the USS Chilton out of Norfolk, Va. Charlie was a GunnerMate and a veteran of the Vietnam War, retiring as E6 1st Class.
He loved playing his guitar and singing karaoke. He was a huge John Wayne fan and loved his western movies. He was an amazing man and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28 at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington from 6 to 8 p.m. Following the CDC guidelines, 10 people are allowed in the building at a time and masks are required. He will be buried on Friday, May 29 at noon at Camp Butler in Springfield. Following CDC guidelines, everyone will be staying in their cars.
Special thanks to the staff of McLean County Nursing Home, BroMenn Hospice, and the VA for such great care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.