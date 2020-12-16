BLOOMINGTON — Charles "Chuck" Smith, 69, of Bloomington passed away at his residence December 12, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born May 11, 1951 in Normal, to Charles W. and Norine (Bennett) Smith. He married Evelyn Kay Woodward, May 4, 2001 in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by his parents, Charles and Norine of Springfield; daughter, Staci (Doug) Shafer; son, Craig (Laura) Smith both of AZ; two sisters: Debbie (John) Voges of Goreville, IL, Kathy (Vic) Lanzotti of Springfield; nephew, Ben Lanzotti of TX; and his grandchildren: Kayla, Kamrin, and Colton Shafer, Wesley and Chase Smith.

Chuck was an avid classic car enthusiast. All of his life the water was his second home. He enjoyed going boating and fishing. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church, Bloomington from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral is for immediate family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's name to E-Free Church.