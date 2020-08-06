Charles E. Johnson

Funeral services were held privately for the family on July 31, 2020, and Charles was laid to rest at Union Cemetery, Emington. A celebration of life with take place at a later date. Memorials in honor of Charles and in lieu of flowers may be made to the First Congregational Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.

He graduated Dwight Township High School in 1968 and worked for the local post office for more than 30 years. He was a member of the First United Congregational Church and was very active in the church both in Dwight and in Emington. He was also a member of the Danish Brotherhood, the VFW Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, the Historical Society, Emington Days, Dwight Harvest Days, and was on the board of the Prairie Creek Library in Dwight; he played and captained the Congregational church's dart ball team, just to name a few. Charles also volunteered at St. James Hospital in Pontiac and was named volunteer of the year by the Dwight Economic Alliance for 2020.