× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Charles E. Underwood, 88, of Clinton, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private graveside services will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, with Pastor Stan Motley officiating. There will be no visitation. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Charles was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Wapella, the son of George Robert and Alice Dean Harris Underwood. He married Marilyn L. Fry on Jan. 25, 1975, in Clinton.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn L. Underwood, Clinton; daughter, Susie (Bobby) Schaefer, DeWitt; stepdaughters, Sandi Hamblen, Bloomington; and Katherine (Stan) Motley, Sandwich; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, siblings, Mary Hayes, Heyworth; James (Sharon) Underwood, Clinton; Marge (Bill) Scott, Heyworth; Barbara Lane, Clinton; and Mike (Connie) Underwood, Bloomington.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Eugene Underwood; one infant daughter; two sisters and two brothers.