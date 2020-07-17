CLINTON — Charles E. Underwood, 88, of Clinton, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Private graveside services will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, with Pastor Stan Motley officiating. There will be no visitation. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Charles was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Wapella, the son of George Robert and Alice Dean Harris Underwood. He married Marilyn L. Fry on Jan. 25, 1975, in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn L. Underwood, Clinton; daughter, Susie (Bobby) Schaefer, DeWitt; stepdaughters, Sandi Hamblen, Bloomington; and Katherine (Stan) Motley, Sandwich; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, siblings, Mary Hayes, Heyworth; James (Sharon) Underwood, Clinton; Marge (Bill) Scott, Heyworth; Barbara Lane, Clinton; and Mike (Connie) Underwood, Bloomington.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Eugene Underwood; one infant daughter; two sisters and two brothers.
Charles worked at the Wapella Grade School as a custodian retiring after 22½ years. He loved woodworking and making things for all of his family.
Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.