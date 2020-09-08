Charles E. Weishaupt

Returning to Mackinaw after his service, he farmed until retiring in 1990. He spent much of his retirement woodworking, fishing, traveling, spending winters in Texas and continuing to help his sons farm. Karlie was an avid Bradley basketball fan, if there ever was one.

To say Karlie was a well-loved and strong contributing member of the community is a vast understatement. He attended the Mackinaw United Methodist Church, was a member of the Mackinaw Historical Society, a board member of the First Security Bank, a past Tazewell County commander and member of the Mackinaw Legion Post 607 and a former member of the Mackinaw Cemetery Board. He was instrumental in starting the Mackinaw Fourth of July fireworks and Community Sale. His volunteer efforts in the community are far too numerous to include them all.

His wealth of knowledge of Mackinaw's history was incomparable and unfathomable by many who have had the pleasure of speaking with him. Karlie was known for his hard work, gentle personality and kind nature. He was always willing and never too busy to lend a hand and help anyone in need.

Exceptional care was given to Karlie in his final days by Jackie and Ashleigh of UnityPoint Hospice. The family gives them a heartfelt thank you.