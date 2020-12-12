Charles Edward (Ed) Streeter

With a family of five young children in 1964, he and Mary moved north where he earned a PhD in curriculum and educational media at Michigan State University.

Ed next landed at Illinois State University in Normal, IL, and stayed for 20 years, first as associate professor, then department chair, and last as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

He and Mary retired in 1988 to the Gulf Coast to explore a new world. They first lived in Pass Christian and then Diamondhead, MS. In 2018, Ed moved to his son's and daughter-in-law's home in Cincinnati, followed by a last move this year to his daughter's home in Christiansburg.

Ed enjoyed tent camping, small craft sailing and golf with his family and many friends. With Mary as skipper and Ed as crew, the two raced their Snipe sailboat on Illinois lakes and later aboard the "Easy Does It" on St. Louis Bay, MS.

With an enduring passion for sports and competition, Ed won gold medals in swimming with the Senior Olympics and once carried the Senior Olympic torch in the relay to light the flame.

In retirement, with Mary, he scuba-dived the Great Barrier Reef off Australia and traveled through Europe and China, as well as across the U.S., visiting his children and many friends.