PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida - Charles Eveland, age 90, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on April 19, 2021 from complications caused by the end stages of Advanced Alzheimer's Dementia.
Charles was born in Chicago, IL on July 24, 1930 to Lloyd and Barbara (Marksteiner) Eveland.
Charles moved to Bloomington, IL with his family, at the age of two, where he lived in the same neighborhood as his extended Hungarian family, for the next eleven years. He fell in love with the game of basketball during this time, and was scouted by the various high schools in the Bloomington/Normal, IL area.
However, the family moved to Piper City, IL, and that is where Chuck attended Piper City High School, continued his love for basketball, and graduated in 1948.
After high school, Chuck served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952. The majority of that time was served in Boston, MA, stationed on the U.S.S. Constellation and giving guided tours on the U.S.S. Constitution, where he met many celebrities of that day and age. He was also honored, at that time, to be asked to play some warm-up/scrimmage/practice basketball games with and against the Boston Celtics. When the Korean War began, he was transferred to the U.S.S. Caloosahatchee.
When Charles was honorably discharged from the Navy, he attended Eureka College, Eureka, IL. He was a member of the Psi Alpha Lambda Fraternity, and was known as "Bing". He always said that the best part of attending Eureka College was meeting his future wife and best friend, Dorothy Weinzierl, in a biology lab. "Bing" later graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.
Charles married his college sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Dorothy, on March 17, 1957, in Dixon, IL. He worked for 30 years with Natural Gas Pipeline Co. (Occidental Petroleum) in Chicago, IL. During that time, in addition to his career and taking care of the family residence in Matteson, IL, he helped raise three children and enjoyed family activities and vacations, fishing, and officiating high school basketball and football games.
Chuck retired in 1987 and moved to Kings Isle in Port St. Lucie, FL in 1997. He loved Friday night "date nights" with his wife, Dorothy, family gatherings, and keeping in touch with his fraternity PALs. He also enjoyed playing tennis, walking, bike riding, reading, dining out, the theater, and travel. He has visited all 50 states of the U.S., and six of the seven continents.
One of his last requests was to "Tell all my people I love them".
Charles is survived by his wife, Dorothy; one son, Steven Eveland (Julia) of Catonsville, MD; and, one daughter, Susan Wertzbaugher (Brian) of Port St. Lucie, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Nicholas Eveland of Catonsville, MD, Deanna Eveland of Marriottsville, MD, and, Veronica Wertzbaugher of Port St. Lucie, FL; and, several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark Eveland; and his sister, Betty Cook.
Cremation arrangements have been made with Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service. A private family memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later time.
