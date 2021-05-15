PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida - Charles Eveland, age 90, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on April 19, 2021 from complications caused by the end stages of Advanced Alzheimer's Dementia.

Charles was born in Chicago, IL on July 24, 1930 to Lloyd and Barbara (Marksteiner) Eveland.

Charles moved to Bloomington, IL with his family, at the age of two, where he lived in the same neighborhood as his extended Hungarian family, for the next eleven years. He fell in love with the game of basketball during this time, and was scouted by the various high schools in the Bloomington/Normal, IL area.

However, the family moved to Piper City, IL, and that is where Chuck attended Piper City High School, continued his love for basketball, and graduated in 1948.

After high school, Chuck served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952. The majority of that time was served in Boston, MA, stationed on the U.S.S. Constellation and giving guided tours on the U.S.S. Constitution, where he met many celebrities of that day and age. He was also honored, at that time, to be asked to play some warm-up/scrimmage/practice basketball games with and against the Boston Celtics. When the Korean War began, he was transferred to the U.S.S. Caloosahatchee.