CHAMPAIGN -- Dr. Charles Gregory “Greg” Culberson of San Jose, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 19, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was born July 20, 1948 in Champaign, IL to Donna and Willis Culberson. He and his sister Carol were raised in Pana, IL. Their grandparents were Helen and Oran Woolard, and Dwight and Elva Culberson.
He was president of his class and graduated as a valedictorian from Pana Senior High School. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the U of I Medical School in Chicago. He served his internship at Kings County Hospital in New York, and accepted a residency at Stanford University Hospital, Stanford, CA, where he became the Chief Resident in Neurology. He spent most of his career at Kaiser-Permanente Hospital, in San Jose, CA, as their Chief of Neurology. He was recognized by his peers, being chosen by a large survey of California physicians as “the neurologist they would chose to treat their families”, and for his determination to solve the most complicated cases. His patients appreciated his caring bedside manner.
Greg was married to Michele Moran until 2005. They had three children: Sarah, Andrew and Peter. He helped build a loving home in which his children and family were always the main priorities. Greg was an avid golfer, and found joy from teaching his kids to play. He explored golf courses around the world with good friends and family. He loved travel, especially to Spain, France and Italy.
He was passionate about music, and was a talented musician. He played in the Marching Illini and was first chair clarinet in one of the University of Illinois concert bands. He had diverse taste in music from Jimmy Buffet concerts with his sister and brother-in-law, to attending the singalong Messiah in San Francisco at Christmas. He was a very, very dedicated Beach Boys fan, attending concerts from the 1960s until just last year.
Greg is survived by his mother, Donna Belle Woolard Culberson, Pana and Bloomington, IL; his sister, Carol Culberson Rozboril (Ed), Bloomington, IL; his children: Sarah Culberson Alpern (Micah), Mountain View, CA; Andrew Culberson (Nancy), Long Beach, CA; and Peter Culberson, Oakland, CA; his niece Megan Rozboril, Bloomington, IL; and nephews: Brad Rozboril (Jennifer), Dunlap, IL and Todd (Mary Beth), Roswell, GA. He leaves four grandchildren: Emma and Hazel Alpern, and Aiden and Max Culberson.
Greg had a lifelong interest in the field of neurology, and was particularly devastated by CTE brain disease widespread in professional football. He researched it extensively and boycotted the sport. Memorials can be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, concussionfoundation.org, (doing CTE research) in his memory.
Tentative plans are for a private Celebration of Life in Monterey, CA when it is safe for the family to travel and gather.
