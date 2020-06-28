CHAMPAIGN -- Dr. Charles Gregory “Greg” Culberson of San Jose, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 19, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was born July 20, 1948 in Champaign, IL to Donna and Willis Culberson. He and his sister Carol were raised in Pana, IL. Their grandparents were Helen and Oran Woolard, and Dwight and Elva Culberson.

He was president of his class and graduated as a valedictorian from Pana Senior High School. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the U of I Medical School in Chicago. He served his internship at Kings County Hospital in New York, and accepted a residency at Stanford University Hospital, Stanford, CA, where he became the Chief Resident in Neurology. He spent most of his career at Kaiser-Permanente Hospital, in San Jose, CA, as their Chief of Neurology. He was recognized by his peers, being chosen by a large survey of California physicians as “the neurologist they would chose to treat their families”, and for his determination to solve the most complicated cases. His patients appreciated his caring bedside manner.