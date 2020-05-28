Charles Iler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY — Charles Laverne “Slim” Iler, 85, of Fairbury, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at his home with his loved ones present.

A private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Charles was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Cromwell, Ky., the son of Cecil and Floren Rafferty Iler. He married Rosemary Emberton on Aug. 21, 1954, in Robertson County, Tenn. She passed away on Jan. 27, 2014.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda (Robert) Mack, Fairbury; Jan Ziegenhorn, Champaign; and Lori (Brad) Maley, Fairbury; five grandchildren, Jarad (Jody) Mack, Spring Hill, Tenn.; Jaime (Nick) Myers, Cortland; Brandon Ziegenhorn, Winter Park, Fla.; Jeff (Kelli) Maley, Fairbury; and Amanda (Kyle) Todd, Fairbury. Charles was known as “Papa Slim” to eight great-grandchildren, Kailee, Hayden, Kendall, Ella, Austin, Tinley, Kayden and Emma. Also surviving is a special friend, Lori Keller, Bloomington; two brothers, Glen (Pauline) Iler, Bloomington; Jerry (Karen) Iler, Woodstock, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Wilma Jean (Donald) Beecher, Bloomington; Kathy Harper, Stoughton, Wis.; and Lois Emberton, Forrest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carroll Iler; one sister, Mary Ann Small; and one son-in-law, Ross Ziegenhorn.