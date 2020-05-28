Charles Iler

FAIRBURY — Charles Laverne “Slim” Iler, 85, of Fairbury, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at his home with his loved ones present.
A private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.
Charles was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Cromwell, Ky., the son of Cecil and Floren Rafferty Iler. He married Rosemary Emberton on Aug. 21, 1954, in Robertson County, Tenn. She passed away on Jan. 27, 2014.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda (Robert) Mack, Fairbury; Jan Ziegenhorn, Champaign; and Lori (Brad) Maley, Fairbury; five grandchildren, Jarad (Jody) Mack, Spring Hill, Tenn.; Jaime (Nick) Myers, Cortland; Brandon Ziegenhorn, Winter Park, Fla.; Jeff (Kelli) Maley, Fairbury; and Amanda (Kyle) Todd, Fairbury. Charles was known as “Papa Slim” to eight great-grandchildren, Kailee, Hayden, Kendall, Ella, Austin, Tinley, Kayden and Emma. Also surviving is a special friend, Lori Keller, Bloomington; two brothers, Glen (Pauline) Iler, Bloomington; Jerry (Karen) Iler, Woodstock, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Wilma Jean (Donald) Beecher, Bloomington; Kathy Harper, Stoughton, Wis.; and Lois Emberton, Forrest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carroll Iler; one sister, Mary Ann Small; and one son-in-law, Ross Ziegenhorn.
Charles drove for Nussbaum Trucking, retiring in 1997. He loved country music, jam sessions and traveling. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge of Bloomington. Charles never met a stranger and loved to just start up a conversation with anyone.
The family suggests memorials be made to SELCAS, American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.
A registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.