TOLUCA — Charles Joseph Barisch, 81, of Toluca, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Heritage Health Care Center in Minonk.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Toluca with Franciscan Friars to officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Toluca. Memorials may be given to St Jude or The American Cancer Society. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is handling arrangements.

Charles was born in Chicago on May 12, 1940, a son to Charles Louis and Flora Helen Kelley Barisch. He married Marianne Cassidy in Toluca on October 3, 1964. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Michael Charles (Lynne) Barisch, West Peoria, Robert Thomas (Tina) Barisch, Troy, IL, Anne Marie (Donald) Blue, Germantown Hills; grandchildren: Bailey Barisch, Blaine Barisch, Jay Barisch, Ali Barisch, Riley Blue, Owen Blue; great granddaughter, Ellie Barisch; brother, George E. (Mary Louise) Barisch, Toluca.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Charles; and a sister, Patricia Grosvenor.

Charles was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Toluca. He retired from Caterpillar as a machine repairman after 30 years of service.