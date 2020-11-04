OVIEDO, Florida — Charles K. Humphrey, age 57, son of Dr. William C. Humphrey and Sally Gregory, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in Oviedo, FL. He was a longtime resident of Illinois and an avid Cubs fan.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Sophia Humphrey (Bautista); his parents, Bill and Sally; and the lights of his life, his children and step-children: Wesley and Andrea Humphrey and Rose and Leo Bautista.

Chuck was the youngest of four children and is survived by his sisters: Jane and Elizabeth Humphrey and his brother, William T. Humphrey.

Chuck had a long career in technology at State Farm and Accenture and was most recently employed at Deloitte in Lake Mary, FL. Chuck looked forward to spending time woodworking, hiking and grilling. Chuck will be remembered as the most selfless, loving, helpful, and kind man.