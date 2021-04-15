BLOOMINGTON — Charles Lee "Chuck" Manley was taken to heaven on April 13, 2021, at the age of 69, in the home that he built surrounded by his family. Originally from Cooksville, IL, Chuck graduated from Octavia High School in Colfax in 1969 and was employed at State Farm. A business owner, he operated Peak Promotions in Bloomington for more than 20 years.

Chuck was an avid motorcyclist for more than 40 years and a founding member of the Dinky Dozen and Knights of the Roundel Motorcycle Clubs. He served on the Board of Directors of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America, as well as the BMW MOA Foundation. He worked tirelessly to advance rider safety, education, and training for the next generation of motorcyclists.

In addition to motorcycling, Chuck enjoyed deer hunting, boating, skiing and made the best smoked rainbow trout in the world. His warm and welcoming spirit earned him the friendship of everyone he met, and his philosophy was always "the more the merrier". He enjoyed many beautiful evenings around the campfire after a long day of riding.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie; son Ryan (Mandy); and daughter Brandi (Clayton) Ptak; and also his mother, Betty Stephens.