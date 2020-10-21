BLOOMINGTON — Charles Payne passed away on October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old.

He was born to Charles Harry Payne and Gertrude (Scurrah) Payne on April 14, 1934 in Bloomington, IL. He married Lina (Honness) Payne in 1955 at Park Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lina Payne, his daughter Lynda Mayol, Lynda's husband Mike Mayol, grandsons Benjamin Mayol, Brian Mayol, Brian's wife Sheila Mayol and great grandsons Hunter and Sterling Mayol. He is predeceased by his parents, his son Charles M. Payne, Jr., his daughter Dianna Payne and his sister Catherine Power.

There will be no services, per Chuck's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to a charity of the donor's choice.