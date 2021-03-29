NORMAL — Charles M. Weaver, 95, of Normal, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Rev. Brian Peacher, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the memorial home. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois.

Charles was born on March 4, 1926, in Sledge, MS, a son to Edmond and Welsie (Martian) Weaver. He was born at home and was delivered by his maternal grandmother, Lizzie, who was a midwife. Charles was named after his grandfather. He was raised in a Christian home with his 14 siblings: Hattie Mae, Lizzie Mae, Lillie Mae, Ethel Lee, Necie, Christine, DC, Rosie Lee, Ideal, AW, Gerialdine, Bertha Lee, Harbert, Jr., Shirleynn.