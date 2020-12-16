TAMPA, Florida — Charles Mortimer Lamlein, 91, of Tampa, formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away at 10:45 PM on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Discovery Village At Tampa Palms.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in Sedalia, MO.

Charles was born on November 27, 1929 in Barnet, Vermont to Carl and Maria Benton Lamlein. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Helen McFatrich of Sedalia, MO. Cherished father of daughter Lisa Lamlein Yaeger and her husband Daniel of Swampscott, MA, and son Mark Benton Lamlein and his wife Brenda of Tampa, FL. "Pops" leaves behind five adoring grandchildren, Kurt, Erich & Hannah Yaeger and Benton and Anna Lamlein. He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah and one sister, Ruth Lamlein of Bellows Falls, VT.

Charles graduated from Tufts University in Medford, MA in 1952. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington in 1996 after forty years in the insurance business.