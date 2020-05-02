Charles Paul 'Charlie' Hoback

For many years, Charlie was active with VFW Post 454 in Bloomington, including serving as Treasurer and Commander, although his favorite position at the VFW was on the dance floor. He was also a member of the Bloomington Masonic Lodge 43 and Valley Of Bloomington Scottish Rite. Charlie retired as an electrician from Illinois State University in 2002. For the last several years, he enjoyed spending time with Janet Mears. Janet took great care of him through many health challenges. She always had his best interests at heart, and he loved and appreciated her very much.

Among his hobbies, he enjoyed restoring classic vehicles, including 1937 and 1957 Chevrolet sedans and a 1939 Chevy pickup truck. He was a true handy-man, as he could build or fix just about anything; not to mention break a few things. During his retirement, he also liked to play Texas Hold'em, both in Illinois poker leagues and when visiting Las Vegas several times a year. He knew how to make the most of the hand you are dealt, in poker and in life.

Above all, Charlie was a great friend to everyone he met. He would not hesitate to help anyone in need. If you needed him, he was there for you. You could not ask for a better dad, brother or friend. His memory will live on, in the hearts of those he touched.

