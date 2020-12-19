CLINTON - Charles "Roger" Thompson, 71, of Clinton, formerly of West Frankfort, IL passed away on December 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

He was born on December 25, 1948 in West Frankfort, IL to Marvin and Hazel (Dean) Thompson. He married Judith Kegler on December 28, 1968 in Carpentersville, IL. Surviving are his wife, Judith; children: Teresa (Wally) Hooker of Carbondale, IL, Jennifer (David) Cisco of Speedway, IN, James (Charleah) Thompson of Clinton, IL; granddaughters: Joselyn Cisco and Anelise Thompson; brother, Gene (Carlena) Thompson of Anna, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Thompson.

He enjoyed cars, long rides looking for deer and most of all spending time with his granddaughters and grand dogs Pepper and Rodi.

He retired from Mitsubishi Motors in Normal, IL and was a member of the UAW and the UMWA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.