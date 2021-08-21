NORMAL — Charles Wayne "Chuck" Woodburn, 86 of Normal passed away at home peacefully in his sleep at 4:18 PM on Thursday August 19, 2021.

There will be a private burial later at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Chuck was born to Harold and Carrie Carrel Woodburn on August 14, 1935, in Bloomington. He married the love of his life Phyllis Coomer on June 11, 1958, in Heyworth. She survives. He is also survived by three sons: John, David, and Bob Woodburn; and one daughter Brenda (Mike) Rolinski; six grandchildren: Andrew, Cody, April, Nick, Britton, Courtney; three great-grandchildren: Jordan, Alice and Valerie; and one sister Donna (Merle) Cooper. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Marilyn Slayback and Eloise Raffety.

Chuck was a US Army Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War. Later, he was a second shift supervisor at Eureka Company. He worked there for forty-two years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Chicago Bears and Golf fan, and especially enjoyed watching them on television. Chuck enjoyed Backgammon, playing pool, golf, bowling, Green Gables Cheeseburgers, and loved Grady's and Tobin's Pizza. He also loved feeding the birds, squirrels and other wildlife and referred to the as “critters”.

He was a completely devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his world.

Memorial contributions may be made to East White Oak Bible Church Ladies Mission Circle.

