Charlotte Ann Poorman Miller

Charlotte taught Creative and Critical Writing, Honors English, and Journalism at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, AR, where she was chairperson of the English Department for 31 years before retiring in 2010. She had a bachelor's degree in English and History from Arizona State University, a bachelor's degree in Theology from St. Gregory University in Shawnee, OK, and a master's degree in Technical and Expository Writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as well as 45 additional graduate hours from the University of California/Berkeley, the University of Central Arkansas, the University of Dayton (Ohio), Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, and Ouachita Baptist University. She received the City Education Trust (Stephens) Award in Little Rock for outstanding secondary teaching twice, one of only two teachers to be recognized more than once. She also received the award for outstanding secondary teaching from the National Catholic Education Association. She was a catechist for the Diocese of Little Rock as well as an instructor for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.