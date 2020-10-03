MINIER - Charlotte Winkler Sutter, 79, of Minier, went to her heavenly home at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children. She was born March 28, 1941 in Spear, Illinois to Emerson and Elizabeth Winkler. She was married to John Sutter for 61 years and he survives.

Surviving are their two children, Leslie (Eric) Gale of Armington and Del (Marla) Sutter of Hopedale; 10 grandchildren Brandon Gale, Megan Hranka, Christian Sutter, John Emerson Sutter, Reagan Sutter, Moriah Sutter, Isaiah Sutter, James Sutter, Levi Sutter, SadieAnna Sutter and her six great-grandchildren Ty Gale, Kinsley Gale, Ella Gale, Charlotte Hranka, William Hranka and Jackson Hranka. Also surviving are two brothers, Stephen (Carol) Winkler of Paris, Thomas (Diane) Winkler of Bloomington; two sisters, Sharon (Lynn) Swartzendruber of Minier, Susan (Wes) Litwiller of Armington; loved like a sister, her cousin Sandy Bertleson of Alexis; one aunt, Opal Krechel of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlotte was raised on the family farm and her love for the Lord began at the Armington Christian Church. She married her husband and raised her two children. Charlotte and John enjoyed traveling, country and gospel music, trips to the family cabin, Sunday nights at the farm and attending grandchildren's activities.