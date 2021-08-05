PEORIA — Cheri Schneider, 46, of Peoria, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born August 7, 1974 in Pekin, the daughter of Raymond R. and Mary Weeks Schneider.

Surviving are her mother, Mary Weeks of Bloomington; her father, Raymond (Jennifer) Schneider of Peoria; three brothers: Kevin Schneider of Peoria, Eric Schneider of Pekin, and James A. Driver of East Peoria; one sister, Ilona Fryer of Mackinaw; and five nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Christian Faith Center, 502 W. Front St. in Bloomington. Pastor Mark Marshall will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a Suicide Prevention organization.

To express condolences online visit haenselfuneralhome.com.