Cheryl Ann Trizzle

She leaves behind Rex “Bud” Trizzle her husband of 30 years. Also left to mourn her passing with deep sorrow and love are her son, John Moretz (Melissa), stepdaughters, Peggy, Faith and Carol and families, grandchildren, Courtney, Brent and Sarah Moretz, mother, Mary Walter, sister, Tina Walter, brother, James Walter, in-laws, Trish & Ed Marchewka, and constant companion Toby her dog. Cheryl loved her family, friends and animals deeply and will be much missed by all.