BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl “Cherie” J. Pierce, age 50, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:00 a.m. Sunday (May 3, 2020) with her family by her side at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower the family suggests memorials be made to her father's church, Bethesda Worship Center 1280 E. Algonquin, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Cherie was born July 17, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Charles and Barbara Clemons Reid. She married William Ronald “Ron” Pierce on Nov. 29, 1993 in Mt. Prospect. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents, Rev. Dr. Charles and Barbara Reid, Mt. Prospect; two stepchildren, Marsherri Pierce, Waukegan, Ronielle Pierce, Texas; two step-grandchildren, Tanjay Pierce, Zion, Payton Pierce, Texas; one brother, Christopher (Kylana) Reid, Chicago, and her mother-in-law, Betty Pierce, Waukegan.

Cherie is preceded in death by her grandparents and her father in-law.